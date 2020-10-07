Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis top WHL player selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis was the top selection out of the WHL in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday night, as the Carolina Hurricanes called his name with the 13th overall pick.

“There are some unreal players there – [Sebastian] Aho, [Andrei] Svechnikov, and I’ve been able to skate around Morgan Geekie here in Winnipeg,” Jarvis said to reporters in a media availability following his selection on Tuesday night. “I’ve gotten a taste of what Carolina hockey is like, and some of their players, and built a little bit of a relationship. I’m super pumped. I can’t wait to see how good they really are and to get on the ice with them.”

Jarvis – a 5-foot-10, 172-pound product of Winnipeg, Man. – finished second in scoring in the WHL during the 2019-20 season, registering 98 points (42G-56A) in 58 appearances.

The shifty, skilled forward enjoyed an outstanding NHL Draft season, first being named to the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ont. From there, was named to the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team and was recognized with the Brad Hornung Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Originally selected by the Winterhawks in the first round (11th) of the 2017 WHL Draft, Jarvis has amassed an impressive 139 points (58G-81A) in 130 career WHL regular season games.