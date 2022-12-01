Pats forward Bedard named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of November.

Bedard, who earned his second consecutive monthly honour, led all WHL skaters with 28 points (11G-17A) through the month of November; he enters the month of December on a 25-game point streak.

The 17-year-old, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., posted nine multi-point games in November including a five-point effort November 9 versus the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Bedard also registered a hat-trick as part of a four-point night November 26 at Victoria.

Bedard begins the month of December leading all WHL skaters in goals (24), assists (33), points (57), power-play points (23) and shots on goal (163).

Originally selected by Regina with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Bedard has amassed 185 points (87G-98A) over 103 regular season games.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats are next in action Friday, December 2 when they visit the Prince George Cougars (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).

