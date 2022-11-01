Pats forward Bedard named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the months of September and October.

Bedard, who last week was named an ‘A’ rated prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, led all WHL skaters with 29 points (13G-16A) through September and October, finishing last month on a 14-game point streak.

The 17-year-old, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., earned three or more points on four occasions over the months of September and October including the third five-point game (2G-3A) of his WHL career October 30 versus the Tri-City Americans.

Bedard also registered a hat-trick as part of a four-point night September 24 versus the Moose Jaw Warriors.

On three occasions this season, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound centre has recorded 10 or more shots on goal, including an 11-shot effort October 12 against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Bedard begins the month of November leading all WHL skaters in goals (13), assists (16), points (29), game-winning goals (five) and shots on goal (91).

Originally selected by Regina with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Bedard has amassed 157 points (76G-81A) over 92 regular season games.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats are next in action Saturday, November 5 when they play host to the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre).

