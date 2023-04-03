MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
April 3, 2023

Pats captain Bedard named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

regina pats WHL Player of the Month
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of March.

Bedard, the top-ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, led all WHL skaters with 32 points (19G-13A) over his 13 regular season and playoff appearances, helping the Pats secure a berth in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien in the process.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. recorded three hat-tricks in March, including a four-goal game March 3 versus Winnipeg and back-to-back three-goal performances versus Moose Jaw March 18 and 19.

On five occasions, Bedard put up four or more points, topping out with a six-point effort against the Warriors March 19.

He captured the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL’s Regular Season Top Scorer, completing the campaign with 143 points (71G-72A), becoming the first WHL skater since the 1995-96 season to post more than 140 points during a regular season.

Bedard made his WHL Playoffs debut Friday, March 31, closing out his month with a two-goal, three-point performance as Regina began its post-season on a winning note at Saskatoon.

Originally selected by the Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Bedard has totalled 279 points (139G-140A) over 136 career WHL regular season and playoff games.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats return home Tuesday, April 4 for Game 3 of their First Round series with the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre). Regina leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

