Pats captain Bedard named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of March.

Bedard, the top-ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, led all WHL skaters with 32 points (19G-13A) over his 13 regular season and playoff appearances, helping the Pats secure a berth in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien in the process.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. recorded three hat-tricks in March, including a four-goal game March 3 versus Winnipeg and back-to-back three-goal performances versus Moose Jaw March 18 and 19.

On five occasions, Bedard put up four or more points, topping out with a six-point effort against the Warriors March 19.

He captured the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL’s Regular Season Top Scorer, completing the campaign with 143 points (71G-72A), becoming the first WHL skater since the 1995-96 season to post more than 140 points during a regular season.

Bedard made his WHL Playoffs debut Friday, March 31, closing out his month with a two-goal, three-point performance as Regina began its post-season on a winning note at Saskatoon.

Originally selected by the Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Bedard has totalled 279 points (139G-140A) over 136 career WHL regular season and playoff games.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats return home Tuesday, April 4 for Game 3 of their First Round series with the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre). Regina leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.