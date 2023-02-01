Pats captain Bedard named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of January.

Bedard, the top-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s Mid-Term Rankings, led all WHL players with 16 goals and 24 points over the month of January despite appearing in only seven games.

The 17-year-old product of North Vancouver, B.C., scored three or more goals on three occasions in January, including a four-goal, six-point contest January 8 versus Calgary.

Bedard also recorded hat-tricks January 13 versus Saskatoon and January 29 against Medicine Hat.

He begins the month of February leading the WHL in goals (43), assists (45) and points (88), and has recorded points in each of his last 34 WHL contests dating back to September 24, 2022.

Bedard is also riding a 10-game goal-scoring streak with the Pats, a run that began November 30, 2022.

Originally selected by Regina with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Bedard has accrued 216 points (106G-110A) over 112 career WHL contests.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats are next in action Wednesday, February 1 when they continue an Alberta road swing versus the Calgary Hitmen on TSN (7:00 p.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, TSN 1/3).