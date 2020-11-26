MENU
November 26, 2020

OTB x WHL

Memorial eCup
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
The Memorial eCup presented by Kia is a 64-team eSports tournament featuring all 60 CHL member clubs, plus four distinguished hockey personalities serving as guest participants.  The interactive eSports tournament includes one player representative from all 60 CHL teams showcasing his gaming skills and competitive spirit in NHL ’21.

The boys from On The Bench failed to qualify to compete in the 64-team bracket extravaganza, but they did manage to get the down low on some of the competitors… Stay tuned to @TheWHL for more…

