Oil Kings fortify goaltending strength with addition of Warm from Americans

For the second time in four days, the Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans have come together on a trade with Wednesday’s of the blockbuster variety.

Adding strength to their goaltending position, the Oil Kings have acquired 20-year-old goaltender Beck Warm from the U.S. Division club. They’ve also acquired 17-year-old forward Riley Stuart as part of the deal.

“We are very excited to have acquired Beck for our group,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Kirt Hill. “Beck is an elite goalie in our League and such a quality individual both on and off the ice.

“The Warm family has been a part of our organization in the past, and we are extremely proud to welcome them back.”

In exchange the Americans have acquired 18-year-old goaltender Carter Gylander and 15-year-old forward Cade Littler. The Americans also received a second-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

“It is hard to see Beck go, as he was the consummate Tri-City American,” said Americans General Manager Bob Tory. “However, our season has dictated that we need to address the future.

“We wish Beck nothing but the best moving forward.”

Originally a listed prospect of the Americans, the 6-foot-0, 172-pound Warm has established himself as one of the league’s most reliable goaltenders since entering the league. Through 28 games this season, Warm has compiled a 9-14-3-1 record, 3.40 goals-against average, 0.914 save percentage, and two shutouts. His most recent clean sheet came via a 48-save shutout against the Oil Kings on November 11, 2019 in Edmonton.

The Whistler, B.C. product is the twin brother of former Oil Kings defenceman Will Warm. In his 135-game WHL regular season career, Warm has maintained a 60-54-9-2 record, 3.26 GAA, 0.908 SV%, and four shutouts. He’s also appeared in seven WHL playoff games, posting a 2-4 record, 3.91 GAA, and a 0.901 SV%.

Warm will link up with former teammates Samuel Stewart and Riley Sawchuk in Alberta’s provincial capital.

Also heading to Edmonton in the deal is the 17-year-old Stuart. A 6-foot-3, 179-pound product of Phoenix, Ariz., Stuart was selected in the fifth round, 104th overall, of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft by the Americans. In 29 games last season with the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes U16, Stuart posted 29 points (12G-17A).

Heading the other way in the deal is Gylander and Littler, providing strength on the team’s horizon.

Gylander is a prospect of the Detroit Red Wings currently playing in the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the Sherwood Park Crusaders. In 21 games this season, Gylander has a 20-1-0-0 record, 1.99 GAA, 0.927 SV%, and one shutout. The 6-foot-5, 179-pound product of Beaumont, Alta. was selected in the seventh round, 191st overall, by the Red Wings at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Also heading to the Americans is Littler, a 6-foot-1, 187-pound product of East Wenatchee, Wash. In eight games with the Wenatchee Wilderness 16U this season, he recorded 14 points (6G-8A). The Oil Kings chose Littler in the 10th round, 199th overall of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Oil Kings are in action next on Wednesday, January 1 (2:00 p.m. MT) when they play host to the Everett Silvertips.

