Oil Kings’ Cossa named WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings has been named the WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month for December 2019.

Throughout December, Cossa posted a 6-1-1-0 record while maintaining a 1.98 goals-against average, and stopped 222 of 238 shots for a 0.933 save percentage as the Oil Kings continued to lead the Central Division, Eastern Conference, and overall WHL standings.

Cossa was recognized during the month as the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending December 15, 2019. He was also recognized as the first star of the game once, second star of the game once, and the third star of the game once. In five starts during the month, he allowed just a single goal.

The 6-foot-6, 206-pound product of Fort McMurray, Alta. is having a standout rookie season with the Oil Kings, posting a 15-3-1-1 record, 2.26 GAA, 0.921 SV%, and two shutouts in 23 games. Those figures have the 17-year-old tied for fourth in the WHL in wins while single-handily holding fourth-place rankings in GAA and SV%. He’s also a part of a nine-way tie for fifth in the league in shutouts. Edmonton originally selected Cossa in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

Up next for Cossa and the Oil Kings is a continuation of their three-game home stand when they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors to Rogers Place on Friday, January 3 (7:00 p.m. MT).



