Oil Kings acquire Oliver, Royals add Alexander in Monday swap

The Edmonton Oil Kings and Victoria Royals have come together on a significant Monday trade.

Heading to Alberta’s provincial capital is 20-year-old forward Kaid Oliver, a fourth-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft.

In return, the Royals have acquired 19-year-old defenceman Jacson Alexander as well as third and seventh-round selections in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

Oliver is a solid add to the Oil Kings’ forward core. The 6-foot, 200-pound product of White Rock, B.C. recorded 47 points (22G-25A) in 51 games during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, including nine power-play goals, three short-handed goals, and one game-winning goal. As part of his totals, Oliver tallied 14 multi-point games, including four multi-goal efforts.

Originally chosen in the third round, 57th overall, of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft by the Royals, Oliver has amassed 128 points (57G-71A) in 234 WHL regular season games, including 21 power-play goals, six short-handed goals, and five game-winning goals. He’s added two points (1G-1A) in 15 WHL playoff games.

Headed to his hometown Royals, the 5-foot-10, 182-pound Alexander posted six points (1G-5A) in 13 games with the Oil Kings in the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. His lone goal came on the power play.

Originally selected 17th overall at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft by the Swift Current Broncos, Alexander has recorded 16 points (5G-11A), including four power-play goals and one game-winning goal in 60 WHL regular season games. He’s recorded one assist in 26 WHL playoff games.

In 2018, Alexander won a WHL Championship with the Broncos.

The 2020 WHL Bantam Draft will take place on Wednesday, April 22 at WHL.ca/draft.

TRADE: We have acquired 2001-born D & #yyj product Jacson Alexander from Edmonton, along with 3rd & 7th round picks in Wednesday’s WHL Bantam Draft for overage F Kaid Oliver, a 4th round pick in 2020 & a conditional pick in 2023. Details: https://t.co/zj12tchbnx pic.twitter.com/MWAjAvNQBa — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) April 20, 2020