Minnesota Wild sign Adam Beckman to three-year, entry-level contract

Monday, the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild announced that they have signed forward Adam Beckman to a three-year, entry level contract.

The 6-foot-1, 174-pound product of Saskatoon, Sask. was crowned on Friday with the Bob Clarke Trophy as the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season scoring champion. Beckman led the WHL with 107 points (48G-59A), also leading the league in goals. He was tied for third in assists.

At the 2019 NHL Draft, the Wild chose Beckman in the third round, 75th overall.

The lone WHL skater to reach or surpass the 100-point plateau this season, Beckman powered the Chiefs to a 41-18-4-1 record through 64 games this season.

Beckman’s performance in the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season featured a trio of five-point performances as well as three four-point efforts. Overall, the 18-year-old posted 32 multi-point games. That figure includes eight multi-goal games, including three hat tricks.

In just his second full year in the WHL, Beckman achieved two other noteworthy feats with an 18-game point streak and a 10-game goal-scoring streak, leading the league in both regards.

From December 7, 2019 to January 25, 2020, Beckman found the scoresheet for the Chiefs, recording 33 points (21G-12A) in the 18 games. As part of that point streak, Beckman found the back of the net in 10-straight contests from December 7, 2019 to January 3, 2020, accounting for 16 goals during that span.

Beckman also had the league’s third-longest assist streak, tallying 17 helpers over 10 games between January 29 and February 19, 2020.

Impressing as a 17-year-old rookie in the WHL, he posted 62 points (32G-30A) to lead all Western Conference rookies in scoring. He also finished second in league rookie scoring.

The Chiefs originally chose Beckman in the fifth round, 96th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Earlier this season, Beckman represented Team WHL at the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series in his hometown of Saskatoon as well as nearby Prince Albert.

For his WHL career, Beckman has appeared in 132 WHL regular season games, posting 169 points (80G-89A), including 24 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and 11 game-winning goals. Beckman has also compiled 12 points (8G-4A), including three power-play goals and two game-winning goals, in 15 WHL playoff games.