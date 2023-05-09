Milic named recipient of Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been awarded the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2022-23 season presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

“I am humbled and honoured to receive the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy,” said Milic. “I’d like to thank the coaching staff here at the Seattle Thunderbirds as well as all the incredible coaches I’ve had before, who have helped shape me into who I am today.

“I would like to thank my teammates and my family, who are always supporting me and helping me achieve my goals and dreams.

“Lastly, to the fans in Seattle, thank you for always bringing the energy and being loud. It is an absolute blast to play in front of you each and every night.”

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy Finalists

B.C. Division – Jesper Vikman, Vancouver Giants

Central Division – Rhett Stoesser, Red Deer Rebels

East Division – Daniel Hauser, Winnipeg ICE

Milic, who hails from Coquitlam, B.C., led the League with a 2.08 goals-against average and .928 save percentage during the regular season, while his 27 wins also locked him into a third-place draw among WHL goaltenders.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect allowed one goal or fewer in six consecutive starts from November 9 through December 3, and finished the regular season with a 13-0-0-1 record from his last 14 outings.

The 20-year-old, holds a career 60-23-3-3 record to go along with a 2.35 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and eight shutouts from his 91 career WHL regular season games. He was originally selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

Milic is the fourth Seattle Thunderbird to be recognized as WHL Goaltender of the Year and first since Taran Kozun during the 2014-15 season. The Thunderbirds were previously recognized in 1998-99 (Cody Rudkowsky) and 1988-89 (Danny Lorenz).

The Del Wilson Memorial Trophy honours a WHL goaltender deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

A goaltender himself, Delbert “Del” Wilson played for the Regina Abbotts and Regina Pats in the 1940s. Following the conclusion of his playing career, Wilson found success in the coaching ranks, winning 35 provincial hockey championships in Saskatchewan.

A co-founder of the WHL and long-time General Manager of the Regina Pats, Wilson played a direct role in the League’s formation. Along with Jim Piggott, Wilson helped lead the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Leading a group of investors, Wilson brought the Pats back into the WHL for the 1970-71 WHL Regular Season and oversaw their WHL Championship and Memorial Cup victories in 1974 as President and General Manager. Wilson maintained ownership of the Pats until 1980.

Serving as a scout in Western Canada for the Montreal Canadiens until 1995, Wilson was presented with three Stanley Cup rings throughout his 47 years of service to the NHL club.

Among Wilson’s many contributions to the WHL, he served as referee-in-chief from 1978 to 1980. In 2005, Wilson was named as one of four inaugural recipients of the WHL Governors Award, presented to individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the WHL.

The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds 2021-22 Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers* 2020-21 Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips 2019-20 Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips* 2018-19 Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders* 2017-18 Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips* 2016-17 Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips* 2015-16 Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips* 2014-15 Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds 2013-14 Jordon Cooke, Kelowna Rockets 2012-13 Patrik Bartosak, Red Deer Rebels* 2011-12 Tyler Bunz, Medicine Hat Tigers 2010-11 Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels* 2009-10 Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen 2008-09 Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans 2007-08 Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans* 2006-07 Carey Price, Tri-City Americans* 2005-06 Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen* 2004-05 Jeff Glass, Kootenay ICE* 2003-04 Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels* 2002-03 Josh Harding, Regina Pats

* – also selected as Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year

