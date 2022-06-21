MENU
June 21, 2022
Memorial Cup Post Game: Luke Prokop
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
2022 memorial cup
on WHL TV
More News
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Oil Kings edged by Cataractes in Memorial Cup opener
13 mins ago
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
2022 Memorial Cup: WHL Player of the Game – Luke Prokop
16 mins ago
1:48
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Memorial Cup Post Game: Brad Lauer
25 mins ago
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Highlights: Cataractes (4) vs. Oil Kings (3)
39 mins ago
2:06
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Memorial Cup Post Game: Jaxsen Wiebe
47 mins ago
1:38
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Memorial Cup Post Game: Cole Miller
49 mins ago