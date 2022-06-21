MENU
June 21, 2022

Memorial Cup Gameday Preview: Oil Kings vs. Cataractes

2022 memorial cup edmonton oil kings
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more 2022 memorial cup on WHL TV
More News
1:48
Memorial Cup Post Game: Brad Lauer
4 mins ago
Highlights: Cataractes (4) vs. Oil Kings (3)
18 mins ago
2:06
Memorial Cup Post Game: Jaxsen Wiebe
26 mins ago
1:14
Memorial Cup Post Game: Luke Prokop
27 mins ago
1:38
Memorial Cup Post Game: Cole Miller
28 mins ago
0:48
Memorial Cup Highlight of the Night - June 21, 2022
1 hour ago