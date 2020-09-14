Meet The Future: Connor Zary

Connor Zary of the Kamloops Blazers is a two-way centreman who finished fifth in WHL scoring and is ranked 15th ahead of the NHL Draft.
Connor Zary is ranked 15th for the #NHLDraft as a poised and patient playmaker who has a scoring touch and is reliable in all three zones.#MeetTheFuture 🎥: https://t.co/bn7WUQyA9p pic.twitter.com/w0KXCz0JXO
