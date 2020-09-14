MENU
September 14, 2020

Meet The Future: Connor Zary

Connor Zary of the Kamloops Blazers is a two-way centreman who finished fifth in WHL scoring and is ranked 15th ahead of the NHL Draft.

Meet the Future is a video series presented by Kubota Canada that highlights many of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

