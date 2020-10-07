MENU
2020 NHL Draft Coverage – October 6 & 7
October 7, 2020
Media Availability: Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes – On playing with confidence
NHL Draft
portland winterhawks
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
FEATURES
on WHL TV
More News
1:16
NHL Draft
prince albert raiders
Media Availability: Ozzy Wiesblatt, San Jose Sharks – with special guest
4 hours ago
0:29
edmonton oil kings
NHL Draft
Media Availability: Jake Neighbours, St. Louis Blues – On physicality
4 hours ago
0:32
NHL Draft
prince albert raiders
Media Availability: Kaiden Guhle, Montreal Canadiens – On winning
4 hours ago
NHL Draft
Seven WHL players selected in first round of 2020 NHL Draft
5 hours ago
NHL Draft
portland winterhawks
Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis top WHL player selected in 2020 NHL Draft
6 hours ago
NHL Draft
2020 NHL Draft: WHL Live Blog
15 hours ago