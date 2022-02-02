MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
February 2, 2022

McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month 1-on-1 – Logan Stankoven

kamloops blazers WHL Player of the Month
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more PLAYERS OF THE MONTH on WHL TV
More News
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Oil Kings continue to challenge ICE for top spot
5 hours ago
2:26
Highlights: Cougars (2) at Americans (0)
14 hours ago
0:24
WHL Highlight of the Night - February 1, 2022
14 hours ago
0:16
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - February 1, 2022
14 hours ago
Stars prospect Stankoven named McSweeney's WHL Player of the Month
1 day ago
Winterhawks netminder Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Month
1 day ago