Mantei named recipient of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Quinn Mantei has been awarded the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

Mantei, who hails from Weyburn, Sask., recorded an overall average of 96 per cent in his core subjects, including a 99-per-cent effort in English 30A, a 96-per-cent grade in History 30, and 95-per-cent averages in both Pre-Calculus 30 and Biology 30.

“I am truly honoured and grateful to receive the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Scholastic Player of the Year Award,” said Mantei. “I’d like to thank Glenda Zelmer, our educational advisor in Brandon, for everything she does for the team, for being at school every day with us, for organizing study halls, and all that she does to give us the best opportunity to succeed academically.

“I would also like to thank the team for their support and for making school a priority for all of our players, to my teachers for their understanding and flexibility, and to my parents for supporting me in everything I do and for emphasizing the importance of school from a young age.”

Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy Finalists

B.C. Division – Justin Kipkie, Victoria Royals

Central Division – Carson Birnie, Red Deer Rebels

U.S. Division – Jake Gudelj, Spokane Chiefs

The 6-foot, 178-pound Mantei not only succeeded in the classroom, but on the ice as well, catching the eye of NHL scouts and earning himself a place on the North American rankings from the NHL Central Scouting Service.

In 67 games during his sophomore season, Mantei collected 25 points (2G-23A) and a plus-10 rating. He was selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (13th overall) of the 2020 WHL Draft.

Mantei, 18, is the seventh Brandon Wheat King to be recognized as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year and first since Tanner Kaspick during the 2015-16 season. The Wheat Kings were previously recognized in 2006-07 (Keith Aulie), 2002-03 (Brett Dickie), 1996-97 (Stefan Cherneski), 1993-94 (Byron Penstock) and 1987-88 (Kevin Cheveldayoff).

Committed to recognizing academic excellence, the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year is presented annually to the WHL player who has excelled both in the classroom and on the ice during the WHL Regular Season.

One of Canada’s leading hockey philanthropists, the trophy is named in memory of Mr. Doc Seaman, who played a vital role in establishing the WHL’s Education Program. The program ensures players in the WHL can develop their skills on the ice at the highest level without compromising their academic goals. The 2022-23 campaign serves as the 30th year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,500 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $33 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2 million to the 342 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

First awarded for the 1983-84 WHL season, the Scholastic Player of the Year Trophy was named in honour of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman in 1996.

The WHL remains committed to recognizing academic excellence. All WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses, with these courses fully-funded by WHL Clubs.

Upon graduating from the WHL, every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully-guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

Winners of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings 2021-22 Connor Levis, Kamloops Blazers 2020-21 Ethan Peters, Edmonton Oil Kings 2019-20 Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers 2018-19 Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips* 2017-18 Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs 2016-17 Brian King, Everett Silvertips 2015-16 Tanner Kaspick, Brandon Wheat Kings 2014-15 Nick McBride, Prince Albert Raiders 2013-14 Nelson Nogier, Saskatoon Blades 2012-13 Josh Morrissey, Prince Albert Raiders* 2011-12 Reid Gow, Spokane Chiefs 2010-11 Colin Smith, Kamloops Blazers 2009-10 Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos 2008-09 Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon Blades 2007-08 Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats 2006-07 Keith Aulie, Brandon Wheat Kings 2005-06 Brennen Wray, Moose Jaw Warriors 2004-05 Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants* 2003-04 Devan Dubnyk, Kamloops Blazers* 2002-03 Brett Dickie, Brandon Wheat Kings

* – also selected as Canadian Hockey League Scholastic Player of the Year

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.