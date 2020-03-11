Los Angeles Kings goaltending prospect Lukáš Pařík scores for the Spokane Chiefs

Tuesday night in Spokane, Wash., Spokane Chiefs goaltender Lukáš Pařík became the ninth goaltender in Western Hockey League history to score a goal. Earning a 3-0 shutout against the Kamloops Blazers, Parik also became the first goaltender in WHL history to record a shutout and score a goal in the same game.

Parik was chosen in the third round, 87th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings. He was selected 43rd overall at the 2019 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft by the Chiefs.

Previous goaltenders to score a goal in the WHL

Olaf Kolzig, Tri-City Americans, vs Seattle Thunderbirds, November 29, 1989.

Chris Osgood, Medicine Hat Tigers, vs Swift Current Broncos, January 3, 1991.

Jeff Calvert, Tacoma Rockets, vs Moose Jaw Warriors, December 29, 1992.

Jason Clague, Red Deer Rebels, vs Lethbridge Hurricanes, March 28, 1994 (playoffs).

Jordan McLaughlin, Prince George Cougars, vs Vancouver Giants, March 5, 2004.

Chris Driedger, Calgary Hitmen, vs Kootenay ICE, February 1, 2014.

Stuart Skinner, Lethbridge Hurricanes, vs Red Deer Rebels, March 18, 2016.

Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders, vs Tri-City Americans, November 16, 2018.