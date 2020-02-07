Lethbridge Hurricanes to host Talk Today game in partnership with CMHA Lethbridge

Lethbridge, Alta. – The Lethbridge Hurricanes have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association, CMHA Lethbridge for a mental health awareness game on February 8 (7 p.m. MT) when the Hurricanes take on the Prince Albert Raiders at the ENMAX Centre.

The game-day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services

Videos featuring Hurricanes players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Lethbridge

This mental health awareness game is part of the Hurricanes ongoing partnership with CMHA Lethbridge and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“Members of the Hurricanes play leadership roles within the community and players, particularly, are seen as excellent role models who positively influence young fans and their families,” said Kathy Hong, Marketing and Community Liaison of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. “We’re extremely grateful to partner with CMHA Lethbridge to host a Talk Today game to increase public awareness, to promote mental health in this community, and to help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health”.

Tickets for the game are still available, at www.enmaxcentre.ca. For ticket information, go to www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.