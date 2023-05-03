La Forge named recipient of Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year for 2022-23

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge has been awarded the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

After building a roster that captured the Western Conference Championship in 2022, La Forge’s Thunderbirds set a franchise record with 54 wins during the regular season, winning the U.S. Division title for the first time in six years while also entering the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien as the top seed in the Western Conference.

“I am honoured to accept the award as the WHL’s Executive of the Year,” said La Forge. “This is a team award that I understand is the result of a lot of people’s hard work.

“Owners Dan and Lindsey Leckelt, Russ Farwell, Colin Campbell, assistant general manager Jared Crooks, our tremendous coaching staff led by Matt O’Dette and training staff led by Phil Varney. Thank you to all of you for providing me the help I’ve needed over the last five years.”

This represents the second time in franchise history the Seattle Thunderbirds have been recognized with the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy. The Club was previously honoured in 1989-90 (Russ Farwell).

Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy Finalists

B.C. Division – Shaun Clouston, Kamloops Blazers

Central Division – Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers

East Division – Matt Cockell, Winnipeg ICE

La Forge made several high-profile moves during the season including trading for Canadian World Juniors gold-medalists Nolan Allan, Colton Dach and Dylan Guenther, while also adding NHL prospects Brad Lambert and Luke Prokop to his roster.

Since being named general manager of the Seattle Thunderbirds in June of 2018, La Forge has overseen steady growth by his Club, as exemplified by their 98 regular season victories over the past two seasons.

Over the past four seasons, 12 Seattle players have been selected in the NHL Draft, the most of any WHL Club.

The Thunderbirds also boast a League-high six players on the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy is named in memory of Lloyd Saunders, a continuous supporter of junior hockey in Western Canada.

Known as the “Dean” of sportscasters in Western Canada, Saunders covered almost every major sporting event imaginable from the Olympics to the World Series, the Grey Cup, Memorial Cups and Briers.

He has also been honoured by being selected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Bil La Forge, Seattle Thunderbirds 2021-22 Matt Cockell, Winnipeg ICE 2020-21 Not presented due to COVID-19 2019-20 Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes 2018-19 Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert Raiders 2017-18 Garry Davidson, Everett Silvertips 2016-17 John Paddock, Regina Pats 2015-16 Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes 2014-15 Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings 2013-14 Cam Hope, Victoria Royals 2012-13 Bob Green, Edmonton Oil Kings 2011-12 Bob Green, Edmonton Oil Kings 2010-11 Lorne Molleken, Saskatoon Blades 2009-10 Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings 2008-09 Kelly Kisio, Calgary Hitmen 2007-08 Bob Tory, Tri-City Americans 2006-07 Bob Tory, Tri-City Americans 2005-06 Scott Bonner, Vancouver Giants 2004-05 Jeff Chynoweth, Kootenay ICE 2003-04 Kelly Kisio, Calgary Hitmen 2002-03 Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets

