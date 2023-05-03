La Forge named recipient of Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year for 2022-23

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge has been awarded the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
After building a roster that captured the Western Conference Championship in 2022, La Forge’s Thunderbirds set a franchise record with 54 wins during the regular season, winning the U.S. Division title for the first time in six years while also entering the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien as the top seed in the Western Conference.
“I am honoured to accept the award as the WHL’s Executive of the Year,” said La Forge. “This is a team award that I understand is the result of a lot of people’s hard work.
“Owners Dan and Lindsey Leckelt, Russ Farwell, Colin Campbell, assistant general manager Jared Crooks, our tremendous coaching staff led by Matt O’Dette and training staff led by Phil Varney. Thank you to all of you for providing me the help I’ve needed over the last five years.”
This represents the second time in franchise history the Seattle Thunderbirds have been recognized with the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy. The Club was previously honoured in 1989-90 (Russ Farwell).
Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy Finalists
B.C. Division – Shaun Clouston, Kamloops Blazers
Central Division – Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers
East Division – Matt Cockell, Winnipeg ICE
La Forge made several high-profile moves during the season including trading for Canadian World Juniors gold-medalists Nolan Allan, Colton Dach and Dylan Guenther, while also adding NHL prospects Brad Lambert and Luke Prokop to his roster.
Since being named general manager of the Seattle Thunderbirds in June of 2018, La Forge has overseen steady growth by his Club, as exemplified by their 98 regular season victories over the past two seasons.
Over the past four seasons, 12 Seattle players have been selected in the NHL Draft, the most of any WHL Club.
The Thunderbirds also boast a League-high six players on the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.
The Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy is named in memory of Lloyd Saunders, a continuous supporter of junior hockey in Western Canada.
Known as the “Dean” of sportscasters in Western Canada, Saunders covered almost every major sporting event imaginable from the Olympics to the World Series, the Grey Cup, Memorial Cups and Briers.
He has also been honoured by being selected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.
The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.
Winners of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy (since 2003)
|2022-23
|Bil La Forge, Seattle Thunderbirds
|2021-22
|Matt Cockell, Winnipeg ICE
|2020-21
|Not presented due to COVID-19
|2019-20
|Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes
|2018-19
|Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert Raiders
|2017-18
|Garry Davidson, Everett Silvertips
|2016-17
|John Paddock, Regina Pats
|2015-16
|Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes
|2014-15
|Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings
|2013-14
|Cam Hope, Victoria Royals
|2012-13
|Bob Green, Edmonton Oil Kings
|2011-12
|Bob Green, Edmonton Oil Kings
|2010-11
|Lorne Molleken, Saskatoon Blades
|2009-10
|Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings
|2008-09
|Kelly Kisio, Calgary Hitmen
|2007-08
|Bob Tory, Tri-City Americans
|2006-07
|Bob Tory, Tri-City Americans
|2005-06
|Scott Bonner, Vancouver Giants
|2004-05
|Jeff Chynoweth, Kootenay ICE
|2003-04
|Kelly Kisio, Calgary Hitmen
|2002-03
|Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets
