July 30, 2020
Kubota #GrowStronger Update 1: Jake Neighbours, Edmonton Oil Kings
edmonton oil kings
Jake Neighbours
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more on WHL TV >
#GrowStronger
with
Edmonton Oil Kings
forward Jake Neighbours and his
Kubota Canada
Victory Garden this summer!
