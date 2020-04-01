Kral & Rubins sign entry-level contracts with Toronto Maple Leafs

Spokane Chiefs defenceman Filip Kral and former Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Kristians Rubins have signed entry-level contracts with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kral’s deal is a standard three-year, entry-level contract while Rubins’ deal is a two-year, entry-level contract.

A product of Blansko, Czech Republic, Kral recorded 49 points (12G-37A), including three power-play goals and four game-winning goals in 53 games to set career-high totals in all three main offensive categories. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defenceman was chosen by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round, 149th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. The Chiefs originally chose Kral in the second round, 78th overall, of the 2017 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Throughout 154 WHL regular season games, Kral has recorded 120 points (31G-89A), including seven power-play goals, one short-handed goals, and six game-winning goals. In 17 WHL playoff games with the Chiefs, Kral recorded two assists.

Rubins, a product of Riga, Latvia, is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defenceman, who played for the Tigers from 2016 to 2018. Chosen 16th overall by the Tigers in the 2016 CHL Import Draft, Rubins appeared in 109 WHL regular season games, posting 51 points (10G-41A), including four power-play goals and three game-winning goals. He also appeared in 17 WHL playoff games, posting 11 points (1G-10A).

During the 2018-19 season, Rubins split time between the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies and the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers. He recorded three assists in 15 games with the Marlies and 18 points (2G-16A) in 56 games with the Growlers. In the playoffs, he appeared in one game with the Marlies and recorded three points (1G-2A) in 17 games with the Growlers as they Kelly Cup as ECHL Champions.

In the 2019-20 season, Rubins appeared in 47 games with the Marlies, recording 14 points (2G-12A).