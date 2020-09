The latest edition of the Kia Alumni Spotlight features former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Sam Fioretti.

Sam Fioretti

Born: August 7, 1993

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Moose Jaw Warriors

2010-11: 67 GP – 8-15–23 points

2011-12: 65 GP – 21-26–47 points

2012-13: 72 GP – 32-43–75 points

2013-14: 65 GP – 20-35–55 points

WHL & CHL Humanitarian of the Year (2013-14)