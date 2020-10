Former Portland Winterhawks defenceman Andrew Ference is the latest to be featured in the Kia Alumni Spotlight.

He was named the WHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 1998-99 season and won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Boston Bruins in 2011. In 2013-14, he was presented with the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his humanitarian contributions as well.

Now, Ference is hard at work on the NHL staff as Director of Social Impact, Growth & Fan Development.