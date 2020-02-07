Kelowna Rockets to host Talk Today game in partnership with CMHA Kelowna

The Kelowna Rockets have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association, Kelowna for a mental health awareness game Saturday, February 8 (7:05 p.m. PT) when the Rockets take on the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Kelowna

Videos featuring [club name] players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Kelowna

Mental health signs for fans to write on and show in unison at a designated stoppage in play

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Rockets ongoing partnership with CMHA Kelowna and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“We applaud the Kelowna Rockets hockey club and the WHL for prioritizing the mental health of its players. When we provide young people with this education early, it adds to their resiliency. They are then better able to access the tools they need to support themselves and those who are close to them, whether it is a teammate or friend or a family member,” says Shelagh Turner, Executive Director of CMHA Kelowna.

“We’re extremely grateful to partner with the CMHA Kelowna to host a Talk Today event to increase public awareness and to promote mental health in our community,” said Anne-Marie Hamilton, Director of Marketing/Game Operations of the Kelowna Rockets.

Tickets for the game are still available through Select Your Tickets.

Read more about Talk Today by clicking here.