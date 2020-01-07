MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 7, 2020

Kelowna Rockets greet captain Nolan Foote at airport

kelowna rockets World Junior Championship
Kelowna Rockets
by
Kelowna Rockets
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV
More News
Highlights: Chiefs (3) at Winterhawks (5)
6 mins ago
Highlights: Rebels (6) at Raiders (5) — OT
11 mins ago
Highlights: Tigers (3) at Wheat Kings (4)
1 hour ago
McClennon, Woo, & Patera named to Vaughn CHL Team of the Week
7 hours ago
Mitch Love returns from World Juniors
8 hours ago
1:11
Vaughn Saves of the Week: January 7, 2020
9 hours ago