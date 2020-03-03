MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
March 3, 2020
Kelly Kisio becomes third member of ‘Forever a Hitmen’ club
calgary hitmen
by
Calgary Hitmen
Watch more
FEATURES
on WHL TV
More News
WHL Community Collective
WHL Community Collective: B.C. Division
1 min ago
0:15
CHL Showdown
lethbridge hurricanes
#CHLShowdown: Week 23
57 mins ago
kamloops blazers
Top Prospects
2020 CHL/NHL Kubota Top Prospects profile: Connor Zary
3 hours ago
kelowna rockets
Rockets drop interim tag from Kris Mallette's job title
19 hours ago
0:57
dustin wolf
WHL Goaltender of the Month
Silvertips' Wolf named WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month
1 day ago
1:17
bowen byram
WHL Player of the Month
Giants' Byram named WHL McSweeney's Player of the Month
1 day ago