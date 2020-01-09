Jerome signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Broncos

D-Jay Jerome has signed a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement with the Swift Current Broncos.

The Broncos announced the news Thursday morning, giving them three 20-year-old forwards on their roster. Jaxan Kaluski and Hayden Ostir will serve as the team’s other 20-year-old players.

A 6-foot-2, 184-pound product of Lethbridge, Alta., Jerome was traded to his hometown Hurricanes on June 17, 2019 by the Victoria Royals. In 40 games with the Hurricanes, Jerome had posted 28 points (14G-14A), including two power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and one game-winning goal.

Originally listed by the Red Deer Rebels, Jerome has appeared in 207 WHL regular season games with the Rebels, Prince Albert Raiders, Royals, and Hurricanes, posting 87 points (45G-42A), including seven power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and eight game-winning goals.

In 20 WHL playoff games, all spent with the Royals, Jerome has posted four points (2G-2A).

The Broncos are back in action on Saturday, January 11 (7:00 p.m. MT) against the Hurricanes in southern Alberta.