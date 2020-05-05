Jeff Ingram named recipient of Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as WHL Official of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Jeff Ingram has been named the recipient of the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy (WHL Official of the Year).

Ingram, who first officiated in the WHL during the 2007-08 WHL Season, recently completed his 11th full season as a referee in the WHL.

Residing in Langley, B.C., Ingram has taken a special approach to officiating, emphasizing positive and respectful interactions with players as well as Head Coaches throughout the league. The 34-year-old has refereed 606 WHL regular season games and 94 WHL playoff games.

Since 2015, Ingram has been an integral part of the officiating crew for five-straight WHL Championship Series. He also refereed at the 2016 Memorial Cup in Red Deer, Alta. and 2018 Memorial Cup in Regina, Sask.

Ingram has refereed three other national championships, including the U SPORTS men’s hockey championship in 2012. Internationally, Ingram has represented Canada as part of the officiating crew at a number of international tournaments, including the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship in Grand Forks, North Dakota and the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C.

Named in honour of former WHL Referee Allen Paradice, the award recognizes the league’s top on-ice official and is voted upon annually by WHL General Managers and Head Coaches.

In addition to his many years of service at the WHL, Paradice refereed a number of large events in Canadian Major Junior hockey, including the 1977 Memorial Cup in Vancouver, B.C. During the 1980s, Paradice served as the WHL’s Director of Officiating.

Winners of the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy / WHL Official of the Year (since 2000):

2018-19: Brett Iverson

2017-18: Brett Iverson

2016-17: Brett Iverson

2015-16: Chris Schlenker

2014-15: Reagan Vetter

2013-14: Nathan Wieler

2012-13: Nathan Wieler

2011-12: Pat Smith

2010-11: Matt Kirk

2009-10: Chris Savage

2008-09: Chris Savage

2007-08: Andy Thiessen

2006-07: Andy Thiessen

2005-06: Kyle Rehman

2004-05: Rob Matsuoka

2003-04: Rob Matsuoka

2002-03: Steve Kozari

2001-02: Kevin Acheson

2000-01: Kevin Acheson

1999-00: Mike Hasenfratz



