MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
March 5, 2020
James O’Brien nets his first WHL hat trick for the Portland Winterhawks
james o'brien
portland winterhawks
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
FEATURES
on WHL TV
Portland Winterhawks forward James O’Brien nets a hat trick on Wednesday, March 4 on home ice!
More News
3:47
WHL Desk
WHL Desk: Huskies golden in Canada West, a duo of Silvertips sign in the NHL, & more
3 hours ago
0:28
seth jarvis
portland winterhawks
2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis scores a hat trick for the Portland Winterhawks
4 hours ago
0:31
ozzy wiesblatt
Kaiden Guhle
2020 NHL Draft prospects Wiesblatt & Guhle score for Prince Albert
4 hours ago
0:29
cole reinhardt
brandon wheat kings
Wheat Kings' Cole Reinhardt scores twice in his hometown
4 hours ago
red deer rebels
Rebels happy with first-year defenders progress
4 hours ago
WHL Combines
WHL accepting registrations for additional 2020 WHL U.S. Development Combines
5 hours ago