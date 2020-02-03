ICE’s Teply named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that forward Michal Teply of the Winnipeg ICE has been named WHL Rookie of the Month for January 2020.

A prospect of the Chicago Blackhawks, Teply recorded 14 points (7G-7A) in nine games. Going 7-5-0-0 in the month of January, the ICE are slotted into second place in the East Division, four points off the division lead.

Teply recorded points in eight of his nine games during the calendar month, posting five multi-point games. He registered one three-point game and four two-point games with one multi-goal game in those performances.

A 6-foot-3, 192-pound product of Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic, Teply is third in scoring on the ICE with 45 points (21G-24A) through 39 games. He’s tallied eight power-play goals and seven game-winning goals as part of his offensive totals. He was twice recognized as the second star of the game and earned the third-star honours for the game once throughout the month.

The 18-year-old winger was chosen in the fourth round, 105th overall, by the Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Draft. The ICE selected Teply fourth overall at the 2019 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Following a three-game road trip, the ICE will return home to host the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday, February 5 (7:30 p.m. CT) at Wayne Fleming Arena.