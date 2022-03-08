MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
March 8, 2022
ICE secure berth in 2022 WHL Playoffs
Winnipeg ICE
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
2022 whl playoffs
on WHL TV
More News
2:43
lethbridge hurricanes
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Hurricanes (0) at Raiders (4)
3 hours ago
1:51
Winnipeg ICE
calgary hitmen
Highlights: Hitmen (0) at ICE (2)
3 hours ago
0:12
Save of the Night
victoria royals
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - March 8, 2022
3 hours ago
0:40
WHL Highlight of the Night
portland winterhawks
WHL Highlight of the Night - March 8, 2022
3 hours ago
4:42
International Women's Day
tri-city americans
WHL Game Changers - Tri-City Americans
13 hours ago
3:43
International Women's Day
victoria royals
WHL Game Changers - Dara Festinger
15 hours ago