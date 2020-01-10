ICE land Stars’ prospect Barteaux in blockbuster with Rebels

The Winnipeg ICE have landed Dallas Stars prospect and Red Deer Rebels captain Dawson Barteaux in a blockbuster deal to close out the 2020 Western Hockey League Trade Deadline.

As part of the deal, the ICE also acquired fifth-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft and a sixth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft.

In exchange, the Rebels have significantly aided their focus for the future by acquiring second-round selections in the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 WHL Bantam Drafts. They’ve also acquired a fifth-round choice in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft.

“Dawson is a premier defender in the Western Hockey League.” said ICE President and General Manager Matt Cockell . “We look forward to adding Dawson to our line-up, he is a veteran defenceman who will play a significant role on our blueline.”

Barteaux adds a significant veteran presence to the ICE’s defence and is a solid add for the East Division leaders in that they don’t have to give up any roster players in order to facilitate the trade.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound product of Foxwarren, Man., Barteaux has grown into a strong defender with offensive upside since entering the WHL. The Regina Pats selected him 14th overall at the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. He was later acquired by the Rebels in a trade that netted the Pats defenceman Josh Mahura at the time.

At the 2018 NHL Draft, the Stars selected Barteaux in the sixth round, 168th overall. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract in September 2019.

This season with the Rebels, Barteaux has posted 23 points (7G-16A) in 39 games, featuring four power-play goals. In 213 WHL regular season games between the Pats and Rebels, Barteaux has recorded 93 points (17G-76A), including 13 power-play goals and one game-winning goal.

He has also appeared in 12 WHL playoff games with the Rebels, posting five assists.

Barteaux won’t have to wait long to face his former teammates. The ICE return to action on Saturday, January 11 (7:30 p.m. CT) playing host to the Rebels.