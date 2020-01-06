Hurricanes acquire Davis from Rebels for WHL Bantam Draft selection

Two Central Division rivals have made a Monday trade as the Lethbridge Hurricanes re-acquired 20-year-old forward Brett Davis from the Red Deer Rebels.

In exchange, the Rebels received a fourth-round selection in the 2021 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

A 6-foot-1, 192-pound product of Oakbank, Man., Davis has posted 24 points (9G-15A) in 37 games this season with the Rebels. Those figures include a single power-play goal.

Davis was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round, 78th overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. Since then, he’s appeared in 289 WHL regular season games with the Hurricanes, Rebels, and Kootenay ICE, posting 175 points (77G-98A), including 25 power-play goals, six short-handed goals, and six game-winning goals.

He’s also appeared in nine WHL playoff games, posting two assists.

Internationally, Davis won gold with Canada White at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Hurricanes are on the road next, matching up against the Calgary Hitmen on Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. MT).