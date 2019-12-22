MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
December 22, 2019

Holiday questions with the Brandon Wheat Kings

brandon wheat kings
Brandon Wheat Kings
by
Brandon Wheat Kings
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV
More News
Happy Holidays from your Edmonton Oil Kings!
26 mins ago
Season's Greetings from the Portland Winterhawks
42 mins ago
Chiefs' Smith once again adding to Canadian World Junior contributions
20 hours ago
1:15
Rockets' Korczak signs three-year, entry-level contract with Golden Knights
1 day ago
3:23
RE/MAX WHL Top 10 Saves of the First Half
2 days ago
WHL Throwback Thursday: World Junior memories still vivid as Steenbergen establishes professional career
2 days ago