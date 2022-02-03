Hitmen, Siksika unveil ‘Every Child Matters’ jersey

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club and Siksika Health Services have unveiled the new special jersey and uniform that will be worn for their annual “Every Child Matters” Hitmen hockey game on Sunday, March 27. The jersey was unveiled and modeled by members of the Calgary Hitmen in a ceremony Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, led by Master of Ceremonies Butch Wolfleg. The uniform reflects both the look and spirit of “Every Child Matters,” and was developed by local Indigenous artists, Jacob Alexis and Richard Running Rabbit.

Opened by a prayer by Alvine Eagle Speaker, the players were lead into the ceremony by drummers and dancers, revealing the full uniform, inclusive of the jersey, pants and socks. Special guests and speakers included Chief Ouray Crowfoot, CEO of Siksika Health Services Dr. Tyler White, and Calgary Hitmen Vice President and Alternate Governor Mike Moore.

The contest in March will be the second annual “Every Child Matters” game presented by the Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club and Siksika Health Services, which is being conducted this year in partnership with the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, Okaki, and the Blackfoot Confederacy.

Together, the Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services are working in partnership to address stereotypes and racism by advancing inclusion in our communities through the promotion of Indigenous culture, language and history, and promoting healthy lifestyles for all youth by highlighting the benefits of participation in sport and physical literacy.