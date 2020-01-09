MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 9, 2020

Hitmen acquire Gabruch from the Chiefs

Western Hockey League
by
In the second deal of the day for the Calgary Hitmen the team has acquired 18-year-old forward Connor Gabruch from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a fifth round pick at the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Gabruch, the product of Saskatoon, Sask., has spent his last two seasons with the Chiefs, tallying 13 points (6G-7A) in 84 regular season games in the league.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound right winger has notched seven points (3G-4A) in 36 games this season including one game-wing goal.

The right-shot forward prior to playing in the WHL spent one season in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL) where he registered 30 points (14G-16A) in 44 regular season games for the Saskatoon Blazers.

The next game for the Hitmen is Friday, January 10 (7:00 pm MT) in a Central Division tilt against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

