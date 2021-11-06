MENU
November 6, 2021
Highlights: Winterhawks (5) at Rockets (4) – SO
kelowna rockets
portland winterhawks
Western Hockey League
portland winterhawks
More News
3:53
medicine hat tigers
swift current broncos
Highlights: Tigers (2) at Broncos (3)
3 hours ago
3:37
kamloops blazers
victoria royals
Highlights: Blazers (6) at Royals (0)
3 hours ago
3:26
prince albert raiders
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Blades (1) at Raiders (5)
3 hours ago
3:54
calgary hitmen
edmonton oil kings
Highlights: Oil Kings (5) at Hitmen (6)
3 hours ago
3:38
prince george cougars
vancouver giants
Highlights: Cougars (1) at Giants (3)
3 hours ago
3:38
seattle thunderbirds
tri-city americans
Highlights: Thunderbirds (5) at Americans (3)
3 hours ago