MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
December 29, 2019
Highlights: Winterhawks (4) at Thunderbirds (1)
portland winterhawks
seattle thunderbirds
by
Seattle Thunderbirds
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Beckman's hat trick propels Chiefs over Americans
5 hours ago
4:51
everett silvertips
kamloops blazers
Highlights: Silvertips (7) at Blazers (5)
5 hours ago
prince george cougars
victoria royals
Highlights: Cougars (1) at Royals (5)
6 hours ago
kelowna rockets
vancouver giants
Highlights: Rockets (2) at Giants (6)
6 hours ago
spokane chiefs
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (3) at Chiefs (5)
6 hours ago
0:38
Highlight of the Night
edmonton oil kings
WHL Highlight of the Night: Saturday, December 28, 2019
7 hours ago