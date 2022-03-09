MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
March 9, 2022
Highlights: Winterhawks (3) at Royals (5)
portland winterhawks
victoria royals
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
medicine hat tigers
whl alumni
WHL alumnus McDonald named to Order of Hockey in Canada
2 hours ago
edmonton oil kings
Oil Kings to host Pride Day on April 9
4 hours ago
vancouver giants
Senators prospect Ostapchuk named Giants captain
6 hours ago
CHL Top 10
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Red-hot Oil Kings stay at #1
6 hours ago
2:43
lethbridge hurricanes
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Hurricanes (0) at Raiders (4)
16 hours ago
1:51
Winnipeg ICE
calgary hitmen
Highlights: Hitmen (0) at ICE (2)
16 hours ago