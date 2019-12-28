MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
December 28, 2019

Highlights: Winterhawks (3) at Americans (2) — OT

portland winterhawks tri-city americans
Tri-City Americans
by
Tri-City Americans
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
WHL Tonight: Cougars pounce in first period for win over Silvertips
3 mins ago
2:03
Highlights: Cougars (4) at Silvertips (3)
48 mins ago
2:50
Highlights: Hitmen (4) at Hurricanes (5) — OT
1 hour ago
Highlights: Blazers (4) at Rockets (0)
1 hour ago
Highlights: Chiefs (5) at Thunderbirds (9)
1 hour ago
Highlights: Giants (2) at Royals (1)
2 hours ago