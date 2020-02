The T-Birds defeated the Portland Winterhawks 3-2 Saturday at accesso ShoWare Center. Matthew Rempe, Kai Uchacz and Brendan Williamson scored for the T-Birds. Williamson’s goal was the game winner and his first career goal. Roddy Ross had 30 saves. Jonas Brondberg and Seth Jarvis scored for the Winterhawks. Dante Giannuzzi had 30 saves.