MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
November 7, 2021
Highlights: Winterhawks (1) at Giants (3)
portland winterhawks
vancouver giants
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
portland winterhawks
on WHL TV
More News
4:13
medicine hat tigers
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (3) at Tigers (2) - OT
5 mins ago
5:07
lethbridge hurricanes
swift current broncos
Highlights: Hurricanes (2) at Broncos (7)
20 mins ago
4:56
kelowna rockets
prince george cougars
Highlights: Cougars (1) at Rockets (4)
34 mins ago
5:11
kamloops blazers
victoria royals
Highlights: Blazers (3) at Royals (2) - OT
45 mins ago
3:09
seattle thunderbirds
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (3) at Thunderbirds (4) - OT
52 mins ago
2:03
calgary hitmen
edmonton oil kings
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Oil Kings (3)
58 mins ago