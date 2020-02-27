MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 27, 2020

Highlights: Wheat Kings (9) at Broncos (1)

brandon wheat kings swift current broncos
Swift Current Broncos
by
Swift Current Broncos
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Highlights: Silvertips (8) at Americans (1)
19 mins ago
WHL Tonight: Wheat Kings strike nine times in playoff-clinching win
44 mins ago
1:38
WHL Highlight of the Night: Wednesday, February 26, 2020
1 hour ago
Vancouver Giants secure spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs
3 hours ago
Brandon Wheat Kings clinch spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs
5 hours ago
2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 26
8 hours ago