MENU
November 13, 2022

Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at ICE (8)

Winnipeg ICE brandon wheat kings
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
4:24
Highlights: Rockets (1) at Blazers (6)
14 hours ago
5:31
Highlights: Americans (3) at Chiefs (7)
14 hours ago
3:50
Highlights: Winterhawks (7) at Royals (4)
14 hours ago
4:50
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Thunderbirds (1) - OT
14 hours ago
3:13
Highlights: Giants (5) at Cougars (4)
14 hours ago
2:22
Highlights: Broncos (1) at Hurricanes (2)
14 hours ago