MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
October 23, 2021
Highlights: Wheat Kings (2) at Oil Kings (9)
brandon wheat kings
edmonton oil kings
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
Winnipeg ICE
victoria royals
Royals bolster blueline with acquisition of 2002-born McMaster from ICE
1 hour ago
medicine hat tigers
victoria royals
Royals add 2002-born forward Willms from Tigers
2 hours ago
3:35
medicine hat tigers
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Raiders (2) at Tigers (6)
12 hours ago
3:57
prince george cougars
victoria royals
Highlights: Cougars (5) at Royals (1)
12 hours ago
5:17
regina pats
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Blades (5) at Pats (2)
13 hours ago
2:45
calgary hitmen
swift current broncos
Highlights: Hitmen (5) at Broncos (2)
13 hours ago