December 31, 2022
Highlights: Wheat Kings (11) at Warriors (2)
brandon wheat kings
moose jaw warriors
by
Western Hockey League
HIGHLIGHTS
4:06
kamloops blazers
prince george cougars
Highlights: Cougars (2) at Blazers (4)
7 hours ago
5:13
vancouver giants
victoria royals
Highlights: Giants (4) at Royals (3) - SO
7 hours ago
2:18
spokane chiefs
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (1) at Chiefs (2)
7 hours ago
3:29
kelowna rockets
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (4) at Rockets (1)
7 hours ago
3:30
everett silvertips
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Winterhawks (5) at Silvertips (1)
7 hours ago
3:15
edmonton oil kings
red deer rebels
Highlights: Rebels (6) at Oil Kings (2)
7 hours ago