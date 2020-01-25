MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 25, 2020
Highlights: Warriors (5) at Broncos (2)
moose jaw warriors
swift current broncos
by
Swift Current Broncos
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Robins & Crnkovic power Blades over Tigers in 11-goal showcase
3 hours ago
portland winterhawks
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (2) at Winterhawks (8)
4 hours ago
2:12
kamloops blazers
prince george cougars
Highlights: Blazers (3) at Cougars (0)
4 hours ago
kelowna rockets
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (2) at Rockets (3) — OT
4 hours ago
0:54
Highlight of the Night
kelowna rockets
WHL Highlight of the Night: Friday, January 24, 2020
4 hours ago
medicine hat tigers
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Tigers (5) at Blades (6)
5 hours ago