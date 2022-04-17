MENU
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
April 17, 2022

Highlights: Warriors (4) at Pats (7)

moose jaw warriors regina pats
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Bedard authors yet another incredible chapter as Pats star becomes youngest to score 50 goals in a WHL season
2 hours ago
3:43
Highlights: Hurricanes (3) at Hitmen (2) – OT
4 hours ago
Arshdeep Bains becomes first player of South Asian descent to win Bob Clarke Trophy as WHL Scoring Champion
5 hours ago
0:37
WHL Highlight of the Night - April 17, 2022
5 hours ago
0:27
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 17, 2022
5 hours ago
4:49
Highlights: Chiefs (4) at Royals (2)
23 hours ago