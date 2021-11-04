MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
November 4, 2021

Highlights: Warriors (3) at Pats (4)

moose jaw warriors regina pats
Regina Pats
by
Regina Pats
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
8:13
Highlights: Giants (6) at Rockets (7) - OT
3 hours ago
0:33
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 3, 2021
3 hours ago
0:25
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 3, 2021
3 hours ago
Thunderbirds forward Rempe signs with New York Rangers
10 hours ago
Thunderbirds add goaltender Martin in deal with Royals
12 hours ago
Oil Kings acquire local forward Miller from Hurricanes
13 hours ago